Ultra Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $83.58 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,215.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.13 or 0.00997076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00138144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23011167 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,786,708.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

