Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $83.08 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Ultra has a total market cap of $83.08 million and $1.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,044.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.31 or 0.00978074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00138940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23011167 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,786,708.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

