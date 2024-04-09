Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

