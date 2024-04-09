Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

