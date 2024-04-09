Uniswap Market Cap Hits $6.86 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and $142.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.45 or 0.00016155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00141008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

