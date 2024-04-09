United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

United Airlines stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,376. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.