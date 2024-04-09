United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.