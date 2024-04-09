United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,663 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. 67,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,408. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.