United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,663 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. 67,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,408. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
