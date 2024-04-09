USDB Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. USDB has a market cap of $193.01 million and approximately $43.39 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDB has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.01644602 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $52,636,702.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

