V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of VFC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

