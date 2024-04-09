Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,131.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

