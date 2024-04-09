Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

QCOM opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

