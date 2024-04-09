Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $342.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

