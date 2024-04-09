Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

