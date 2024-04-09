VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

