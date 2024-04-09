Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

