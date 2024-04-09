Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Optas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optas LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,433. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.