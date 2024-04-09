Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 9,066,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

