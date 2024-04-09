Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,066,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,077. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

