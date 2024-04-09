Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $342.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,114. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

