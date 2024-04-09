Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.55. 1,649,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

