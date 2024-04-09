Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,358. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

