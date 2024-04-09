Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $517.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.