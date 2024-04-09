Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,853. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

