Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 8th Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 2.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

VONE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.37. 46,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,481. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

