Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 2.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,342,000 after acquiring an additional 124,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,057,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 161,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,911. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.