Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 897,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.