Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.52. The company had a trading volume of 348,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,278. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

