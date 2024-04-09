Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

