Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 8,886,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,337. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

