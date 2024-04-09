Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $145,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,873,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,695. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

