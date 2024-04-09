Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $257.14. 2,707,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

