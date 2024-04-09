Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $641,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 1,733,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

