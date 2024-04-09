Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFQY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

