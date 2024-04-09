Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $160.69. 1,307,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,735. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

