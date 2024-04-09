Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.