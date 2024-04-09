Vertiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 22,066 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 10,063,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $88.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

