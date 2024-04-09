Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 65,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 120,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

DSP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

