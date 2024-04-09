Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.97

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
