Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,058. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.