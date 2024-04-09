Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

