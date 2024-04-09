Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NCZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
