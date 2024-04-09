Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $33.62 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

