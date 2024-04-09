Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 729.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

