Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $188,509,747.02 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,509,747.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $172,320.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 629,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

