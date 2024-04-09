Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,044,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,795 shares.The stock last traded at $29.16 and had previously closed at $28.84.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

