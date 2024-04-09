Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 1.6% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.72 or 0.00009502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $188.87 million and $8.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.08 or 1.00167925 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00011824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00134797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.93841033 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $9,867,774.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

