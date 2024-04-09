Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.43. 2,034,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,602,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,480,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

