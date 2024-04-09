Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In related news, insider Robert Millner purchased 181,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27). Corporate insiders own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

