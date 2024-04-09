Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Watsco worth $58,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $446.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.79 and a twelve month high of $447.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

