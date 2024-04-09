WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.89 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.11. The company had a trading volume of 333,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 213.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

